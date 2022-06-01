Left Menu

Civilian shot at by terrorists in J-K Shopian, condition stable

A civilian was injured after being shot at by terrorists in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, said police.

ANI | Shopian (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 01-06-2022 21:41 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 21:41 IST
Civilian shot at by terrorists in J-K Shopian, condition stable
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A civilian was injured after being shot at by terrorists in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, said police. The Police further said that the civilian has got an injury in his leg and his condition is stated to be stable.

"The terrorist fired upon one civilian Farooq Ahmad Sheikh in Chidren, Keegam area of Shopian. He got injury in leg and has been shifted to hospital. His condition is stated to be stable," the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted. This is the second incident this week. Earlier on Tuesday, a Hindu school teacher Rajni Bala was fired at by terrorists in the Kulgam district of the Kashmir region.

Bala, a Hindu school teacher was fired at by terrorists in the Kulgam district of the Kashmir region. A resident of Samba in the Jammu region, Bala sustained injuries when terrorists fired at her in the Gopalpora area of Kulgam where she was posted as a teacher, police said. According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, the incident took place at the High School Gopalpora area of Kulgam. She was taken to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

The incident took place days after Kashmiri TV actor Amreen Bhat was killed by unidentified terrorists in Budgam's Chadoora area in Jammu and Kashmir on May 25, while her 10-year-old nephew was injured. Earlier, Rahul Bhatt, an employee of the Tehsil office in the Budgam district's Chadoora, was shot dead by terrorists in the Budgam on May 12, reminding the Jammu and Kashmir administration of a targeting killing. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for as early as Tuesday; Archaeologists uncover a trove of ancient Egyptian mummies and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for a...

 Global
2
Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

 Global
3
This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's frozen surface

This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's froz...

 Global
4
NARCL appoints Natarajan Sundar as CEO; onboards two independent directors

NARCL appoints Natarajan Sundar as CEO; onboards two independent directors

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022