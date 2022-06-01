Left Menu

Unruly passenger in custody at Heathrow airport: Vistara

Vistara has handed over an unruly passenger to London's Heathrow Airport administration for abusing and misbehaving with crew members on board while the flight was on route to London, said an airline official on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2022 22:26 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 22:26 IST
Unruly passenger in custody at Heathrow airport: Vistara
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vistara has handed over an unruly passenger to London's Heathrow Airport administration for abusing and misbehaving with crew members on board while the flight was on route to London, said an airline official on Wednesday. Vistara spokesperson said the passenger was taken into custody for investigation upon arrival at London Heathrow.

"There was an incident involving an unruly passenger was reported on our flight UK17 from Delhi to London on May 30, 2022. The incident was reported to the local authorities, and the passenger was taken into custody for investigation upon arrival at London Heathrow. Our staff is cooperating with the authorities, as required," the spokesperson said. "Vistara stands firm with its zero-tolerance policy against unruly behaviour that endangers the safety, security, and dignity of its customers and staff," the spokesperson added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for as early as Tuesday; Archaeologists uncover a trove of ancient Egyptian mummies and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for a...

 Global
2
Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

 Global
3
This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's frozen surface

This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's froz...

 Global
4
NARCL appoints Natarajan Sundar as CEO; onboards two independent directors

NARCL appoints Natarajan Sundar as CEO; onboards two independent directors

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022