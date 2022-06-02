Left Menu

Arya.ag acquires agri data science firm Prakshep

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2022 15:14 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 15:14 IST
Agri startup Arya.ag on Thursday announced the acquisition of agriculture data science company Prakshep.

Noida-based Arya.ag is developing a public agri-blockchain ledger. The acquisition value was not disclosed.

The acquisition helps bolster Arya's vision of bringing cutting edge artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities to farm digitization, crop monitoring, quality assaying and surveillance, the company said in a statement.

Prakshep's deep tech expertise will add further farm-level integration and preload extensive historical farm activity data to Arya.ag's blockchain ledger, it said.

Arya.ag promises to provide complete visibility and traceability of the commodity right from the producers' field and build complete assurance for all stakeholders in the agri-value chain.

The acquisition will help Arya further deepen its relationship with other agri-blockchain stakeholders like farmer producers organisations (FPOs), processors and corporates, banks, and insurance companies, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

