Time is running out for Russia, German economy minister says
- Country:
- Germany
Germany must work harder to reduce its energy dependence on Russia but western sanctions in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine are still taking a heavy toll on the Russian war machine, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Thursday.
"The Russian economy is collapsing," Habeck told lawmakers, adding that exports to Russia from Germany had dropped by 60% in March with an even sharper fall expected in April.
"Putin is still getting money but ... time is not working for Russia, it is working against Russia," the minister said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Microsoft announces changes after cloud computing complaints
Microsoft's president says will address cloud computing complaints
Moscow says possible import tariffs on Russian oil will force buyers to pay more
WRAPUP 5-Moscow says more Mariupol fighters surrender; Kyiv silent about their fate
France condemns Russia move to expel staff from French Embassy in Moscow