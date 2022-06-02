Cong reiterates demand for restoration of statehood to J&K

The two-day 'Nav Sankalp Shivar' of Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) concluded at Patnitop near here, with the party reiterating its demand for restoration of statehood with constitutional safeguards for protection of land and jobs to the people.

The party also rejected the delimitation commission report and said the report in the present form amounts to strategically rigging the next assembly elections. The issues were raised as the party passed a number of resolutions during the marathon meeting at Patnitop in Udhampur district, which was attended by top brass of the party from all parts of Jammu and Kashmir, a party spokesperson said.

He said the 'Nav Sankalp Shiver', which was also attended by AICC incharge of J&K Rajni Patil, held threadbare discussions on various issues including the current political and security situation.

Organizational affairs, membership drive and organizational elections and issues of women and youth, social justice, public welfare and other matters of public importance were also discussed in detail, the spokesman said.

Passing various resolutions, the spokesman said the party endorsed in letter and spirit of Udaipur Congress Shiver declarations and reiterates its demand for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir with constitutional safeguards for the protection of land and jobs for the locals of J&K.

The resolution rejected the delimitation report in the present form which amounts to strategically rigging of the next elections. "The Party seeks early restoration of democracy in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

The Party also expressed its concern over the large-scale conversion of agricultural land to the commercial and non-agriculture purposes and seeks to protect the agricultural land from wanton conversions.

To strengthen the organization, it was resolved that as per decision of the Udaipur declaration Mandal Committees shall be defined and constituted at each assembly segment level, the spokesman said.

He said it was also resolved that Congress shall reach out to coordinate its efforts with other like-minded forces, groups and NGOs to fight against the "politics of hate, division and diversion of the BJP" in-order to maintain atmosphere of peace and harmony in the society.

The party resolved that Congress shall work to protect the legal rights of the landless, small and marginal farmers in bonafide use and occupation of the lands for decades and seeks framing of a fair policy based on justice and equity in this regard.

The Congress party seeks proper implementation of forest rights act for Triabl and other Forest dwellers in Jammu and Kashmir, the spokesman said.

He said the party shall work for due constitutional and legal rights to the Scheduled Castes, Schedule Tribes, Other Backward Classes, Paharis and other weaker sections.

The Congress shall struggle for resolving the unsettled issues and financial package and political empowerment of displaced people of 1947, 1965 and 1971, the spokesman said.

He said the disciplinary action committee shall be strengthened and empowered to maintain discipline in the Party at all levels and curb indiscipline in any manner.

It was resolved that a political affairs committee be constituted at JKPCC level to deal with all contentious issues from time to time, the spokesman said.

He said the adequate number of women and youth should be considered for party tickets with at least five year's organizational experience and shall be considered for organizational assignments as per Udaipur declaration including the former office bearers of youth congress and NSUI.

