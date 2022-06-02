Himachal farmers to train agriculturists in other states on natural farming: Gujarat Guv

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat on Thursday said here that Himachal Pradesh farmers, who adopted natural farming, would shortly be sent as 'master trainers' to educate agriculturists in other states.

Addressing 'Prakritik Kheti Utkrisht Kisan Sammelan' held by Prakritik Kheti Khushhal Kisan Yojana ((PK3Y), Acharya Devvrat said Himachal Pradesh has taken the lead in the entire country in natural farming and lauded its model of natural farming. Acharya Devvrat, former Himachal Pradesh governor, further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that natural farming will be promoted in the entire country. For this, the farmers of Himachal Pradesh will be prepared as resource persons for training farmers in other states. The governor asked the PK3Y officials to devise a course for such farmers who would go out of state as 'master trainers' so that they know each and every detail of the technique. Acharya Devvrat appreciated Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Agriculture minister Virendra Kanwar and other officers associated with natural farming in the state.

''I had started the campaign for natural farming and had motivated farmers when I was governor here. When I left the state to take over as Governor of Gujarat, 50,000 farmers were in natural farming. After that, more than 1.20 lakh more farmers have taken up this technique in the state, which is very good progress,'' he said.

Acharya Devvrat said chemical farming is responsible for global warming to the extent of 24 per cent.

''If we adopt the chemical-free technique of natural farming, it will help preserve the environment and agriculture for future generations. It will also check various diseases, whose incidence if increasing due to the use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides,'' he said.

The Gujarat governor said the demand for natural produce has increased after the COVID-19 pandemic and people are now aware of the value of nutrition-rich chemical-free food. Acharya Devvrat also said the time has come when the farmers of Himachal Pradesh should try to build up faith as 'family farmers' rather than the need of having a 'family doctor'.

Himachal Pradesh Agriculture Minister Virendra Kanwar said the state government had started the Prakritik Kheti Khushhal Kisan Yojana (PK3Y) with the guidance of Acharya Devvrat, who was then the Governor of Himachal Pradesh. The minister said: ''We have seen good results of this Yojana in four years period and we are heading towards becoming the Chemical Free state''.

Secretary Agriculture Rakesh Kanwar said things were being worked out to provide a market to the farmers doing natural farming. Managing Director of State Marketing Board Naresh Thakur and Director Agriculture NK Dhiman, 400 farmers from the state and officers of PK3Y attended the function. Some of the farmers shared their experience in natural farming.

