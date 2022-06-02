Fire breaks out at Deepak Nitrite GIDC plant in Gujarat's Vadodara
An explosion, followed by fire, occurred at Deepak Nitrite Company in Nandesari GIDC in Gujarat's Vadodara on Thursday evening.
No casualties have been reported so far. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
