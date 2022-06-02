Left Menu

Fire breaks out at Deepak Nitrite GIDC plant in Gujarat's Vadodara

An explosion, followed by fire, occurred at Deepak Nitrite Company in Nandesari GIDC in Gujarat's Vadodara on Thursday evening.

ANI | Vadodara (Gujarat) | Updated: 02-06-2022 20:57 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 20:57 IST
Visuals from spot. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
An explosion, followed by fire, occurred at Deepak Nitrite Company in Nandesari GIDC in Gujarat's Vadodara on Thursday evening. The video also showed large flames and heavy black smoke coming from the company.

No casualties have been reported so far. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

