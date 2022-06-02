LMW launches two new machines

centers combined into one machine. This helps in reduction of investment, floor space, manpower and cycle time for component production. In addition, Lakshmi Machine Works Limited (LMW) is showcasing three new products, including the J5 vertical machining centre suitable for all types of material cutting from aluminum to inconel for industries such as auto, aerospace, die and mould, the release said. The exhibition is taking place at CODISSIA Trade Fair Complex, Coimbatore and will go on till 6 June.

