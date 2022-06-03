One migrant labourer killed, another injured in terrorist attack in J-K's Budgam

One migrant labourer, identified as 17-year-old Dilkhush Kumar from Bihar, was killed and another injured after terrorists shot at them in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam on Thursday evening. The non-local labourers were employed at a brick kiln in Chadoora village in Budgam district. "#Terrorists fired upon 02 outside #labourers working in a Brick Kiln in Chadoora area of #Budgam. The duo was shifted to hospital for treatment where one among them #succumbed. @JmuKmrPolice," tweeted the Kashmir Zone Police.

At about 9.20 pm on Thursday, Jammu and Kashmir Police received information about a terror crime incident at Magraypora Chadoora area of Budgam where terrorists had fired upon two outside labourers. Senior police officers along with reinforcement reached the site of the incident. The preliminary investigation reveals, as per the official press release, that terrorists had indiscriminately fired upon two outside labourers identified as Dilkhush Kumar, a resident of Bihar and Rajan, a resident of Punjab, working in a Brick Kiln, at Magraypora Chadoora area of District Budgam.

In this incident, the duo had received critical gunshot injuries and were immediately shifted to the hospital for the treatment of their injuries. However, one of the injured Dilkhush has succumbed to his injuries whereas; the condition of the other injured is stated to be stable. The Police have registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law. An investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the circumstances which lead to this incident. The area has been cordoned off and the search in the area is going on.

Notably, this attack comes only hours after a bank manager from Rajasthan, identified as Vijay Kumar, was shot dead in Kulgam. He was shot right outside his office. The Resistance Front, a shadow outfit of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba terror group, claimed responsibility for the attack. A couple of days ago, Hindu woman teacher Rajni Bala, hailing from Jammu's Samba district, was shot dead by terrorists at a government school in Gopalpora, Kulgam. (ANI)

