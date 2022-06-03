Left Menu

One migrant labourer killed, another injured in terrorist attack in J-K's Budgam

One migrant labourer, identified as 17-year-old Dilkhush Kumar from Bihar, was killed and another injured after terrorists shot at them in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam on Thursday evening. The non-local labourers were employed at a brick kiln in Chadoora village in Budgam district.

ANI | Budgam (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 03-06-2022 01:28 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 01:28 IST
One migrant labourer killed, another injured in terrorist attack in J-K's Budgam
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One migrant labourer, identified as 17-year-old Dilkhush Kumar from Bihar, was killed and another injured after terrorists shot at them in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam on Thursday evening. The non-local labourers were employed at a brick kiln in Chadoora village in Budgam district. "#Terrorists fired upon 02 outside #labourers working in a Brick Kiln in Chadoora area of #Budgam. The duo was shifted to hospital for treatment where one among them #succumbed. @JmuKmrPolice," tweeted the Kashmir Zone Police.

At about 9.20 pm on Thursday, Jammu and Kashmir Police received information about a terror crime incident at Magraypora Chadoora area of Budgam where terrorists had fired upon two outside labourers. Senior police officers along with reinforcement reached the site of the incident. The preliminary investigation reveals, as per the official press release, that terrorists had indiscriminately fired upon two outside labourers identified as Dilkhush Kumar, a resident of Bihar and Rajan, a resident of Punjab, working in a Brick Kiln, at Magraypora Chadoora area of District Budgam.

In this incident, the duo had received critical gunshot injuries and were immediately shifted to the hospital for the treatment of their injuries. However, one of the injured Dilkhush has succumbed to his injuries whereas; the condition of the other injured is stated to be stable. The Police have registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law. An investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the circumstances which lead to this incident. The area has been cordoned off and the search in the area is going on.

Notably, this attack comes only hours after a bank manager from Rajasthan, identified as Vijay Kumar, was shot dead in Kulgam. He was shot right outside his office. The Resistance Front, a shadow outfit of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba terror group, claimed responsibility for the attack. A couple of days ago, Hindu woman teacher Rajni Bala, hailing from Jammu's Samba district, was shot dead by terrorists at a government school in Gopalpora, Kulgam. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in June 2022

Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in J...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
3
Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French fries; Mayhem assured as Cheese Rolling returns to the British sporting calendar

Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French ...

 Global
4
OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fixes

OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fix...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022