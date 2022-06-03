Left Menu

Progressive Conservatives projected to win Ontario election, CBC says

Reuters | Toronto | Updated: 03-06-2022 06:55 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 06:55 IST
Progressive Conservatives projected to win Ontario election, CBC says
Ontario's Progressive Conservative party was projected to win provincial election Thursday evening, allowing them to form government for a second term in Canada's most populous province. The Progressive Conservatives, led by Doug Ford, were headed to form a majority government, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp (CBC) said, after opinion polls consistently predicted a victory for the right-leaning party.

The win for the Ford government comes as the debt-laden province's health system is under strain after two years of pandemic, while hot inflation has added worries about high housing prices and the cost of living.

