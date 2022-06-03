Left Menu

India's COVID tally crosses 4,000-mark after nearly 3 months

After nearly three months, the daily tally of COVID-19 cases in India crossed the 4,000-mark, as the country logged 4,041 infections in the last 24 hours on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2022 10:18 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 10:18 IST
India's COVID tally crosses 4,000-mark after nearly 3 months
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After nearly three months, the daily tally of COVID-19 cases in India crossed the 4,000-mark, as the country logged 4,041 infections in the last 24 hours on Friday. India had recorded as many as 4,194 COVID-19 cases on March 11.

Yesterday, the country witnessed a jump of nearly 1,000 COVID-19 cases in a single day, recording 3,712 fresh infections. The daily positivity rate of 0.95 per cent was observed in the last 24 hours, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded to be 0.73 per cent, the health ministry informed today.

With the addition of fresh infections, the country's COVID-19 active cumulative caseload stood at 21,177. With 2,363 recoveries in the last 24 hours hence, the total recoveries now reached 4,26,22,757. India's Recovery Rate is currently at 98.74 per cent.

As per the health ministry, India conducted 4,25,379 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours. The country has so far conducted 85.17 crore total tests, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) data. The country has administered more than 193.83 crore vaccine doses so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
2
Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in June 2022

Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in J...

 Global
3
Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French fries; Mayhem assured as Cheese Rolling returns to the British sporting calendar

Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French ...

 Global
4
OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fixes

OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fix...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022