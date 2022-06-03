Slovakia expects EU's solidarity on Russian crude sanctions impact -ministry
Slovakia expects solidarity from the European Union to mitigate the impact of the bloc's sanctions on Russian crude oil, Slovak Economy Ministry said on Friday.
Slovakia's sole oil refiner Slovnaft, a unit of Hungary's MOL, said on Thursday that the sanctions will end after 8 months of the refiner's oil product exports to key markets such as the Czech Republic, Austria, and Poland, and also hurt domestic customers.
