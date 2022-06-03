Left Menu

Norway oil and gas workers threaten strike, but would not initially hit output

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 03-06-2022 14:58 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 14:57 IST
Some 573 members of Norway's Industri Energi oil and gas union plan to go on strike from June 12 onwards if state-brokered mediation with employers fail, but output would initially remain unaffected by a conflict, the trade union said on Friday.

The union members plan to strike at nine offshore installations, including the Njord A, Valhall and several Oseberg platforms, the union said in a statement.

