Putin will discuss world food crisis with head of African Union - Kremlin

Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2022 15:51 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 15:40 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI

Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss the growing world food crisis with the chairman of the African Union on Friday and give him an "exhaustive" explanation of what is really happening with Ukrainian grain, the Kremlin said.

Putin will meet Senegalese President Macky Sall, chairman of the AU, in Sochi later on Friday.

