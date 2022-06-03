Left Menu

Lukashenko says ready to discuss possible transit of Ukraine's grain via Belarus

Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko was quoted on Friday as saying that Minsk was ready to discuss the possible transit of Ukraine's grain via Belarus, with some "compromises". Ukraine, a major global grain exporter, is unable to use its Black Sea ports for supplies since Russia sent thousands of troops to the country on Feb. 24.

Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2022 16:37 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 16:13 IST
Alexander Lukashenko (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Belarus

Ukraine, a major global grain exporter, is unable to use its Black Sea ports for supplies since Russia sent thousands of troops to the country on Feb. 24. Exports from Ukraine via Belarus have been one of the options in wide discussions led by the United Nations which aims to boost global grain supply as the major food crisis looms. Unblocking Ukraine's Black Sea ports is another option.

"Now everyone is looking for logistics ... Okay, we can talk. We do not mind: bring it through Belarus, but there must be compromises," local newspaper Belarus Today quoted Lukashenko as saying. Lukashenko did not say what he would see as the compromises.

Belarus, a major global potash producer, has been hit by harsh Western sanctions in 2021-2022 which disrupted its exports of the fertilizer via the Baltic Sea ports. Financial sanctions imposed on Moscow since Feb. 24 also hit Russian fertilizer exporters, and the damage to the global supply chain adds to the risk of the food crisis.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres cautioned earlier this week that any agreement to unblock shipments of commodities from the region was still some way off because "the fact that everything is interlinked makes the negotiation particularly complex". Moscow and Minsk have blamed Western sanctions for disrupting exports of both grains and fertilizers and causing the risk of the global food crisis.

The problem is caused by "the policies that the West and the rich countries, especially the United States, are pursuing today", Lukashenko was quoted by news agency Belta as saying. The problem needs to be solved, he added.

