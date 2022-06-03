Slovakia will continue to get Russian oil until adequate alternative in place -prime minister
Slovakia will continue to get Russian oil until an adequate alternative is in place, Prime Minister Eduard Heger said on Friday.
Slovakia's Economy Ministry said earlier on Friday that the country would be hardest hit by European Union sanctions on Russian oil and it expected solidarity from Brussels to mitigate the impact.
