J-K: Floriculture Department plays pivotal role in enticing tourists from across world

With an aim to promote tourism and boost the footfall in Jammu and Kashmir, the Department of Floriculture has been striving hard since the start of the tourist season, said the officials on Friday. The department plays a pivotal role in enticing visitors from all over the world.

"Garden tourism is an important factor and we work all year round so as to increase the scenic beauty with these pleasant and colourful flowers. People come here from all around the world and are awestruck after seeing these flowers," Dr Inam, Floriculture Officer told ANI. Numerous exhibitions and buyer-seller meets are also arranged by the department.

Gardens and parks including Nishat, Shalimar, cheshmashahi, tulip garden and botanical garden are flooded with tourists during this peak season. The department has also worked out to bring out the best of the blossoms at Mughal gardens, tulip gardens and Siraj bagh.

"Kashmir is really heaven. Apart from Gulmarg, Pahalgam, and Sonmarg, one should also visit gardens and parks where they can get new experiences and absorb the beauty of these rare and wonderful flowers," said a tourist, Ashish Bansal. The florists in the area also lauded the efforts by the Floriculture Department and were delighted with the record footfall.

"We try maintaining the aromas of these flowers so that we make them as authentic as possible. These tourists come from all corners of the world and are mesmerized with these buds and flowers. We thank the Floriculture department for their support," said a florist, Ghulam Mohiuddin Mir. (ANI)

