9-year-old raped inside factory in Delhi, accused nabbed

A 46-year-old man has been nabbed in connection with the rape of a 9-year-old girl in the New Seelampur area of the national capital, police said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2022 10:06 IST | Created: 04-06-2022 10:06 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
A 46-year-old man has been nabbed in connection with the rape of a 9-year-old girl in the New Seelampur area of the national capital, police said. The accused, identified as Mohammad Shajid, a native of Narwada village of Bihar's Begusarai has been apprehended for allegedly raping the minor inside a factory.

A case has been registered under rape and POCSO Act, police said on Friday. According to police, the girl has been suffering from mental disorders since her childhood. "On June 3 a PCR call was received at Seelampur Police Station at about 11.15 am which informed that a 9-year-old girl has been raped at New Seelampur. Immediately, our team reached the location and sent the victim to JPC Hospital for medical examination. The reports confirmed the rape," said police in an official statement.

An FIR has been registered at New Seelampur Police Station under sections 376 AB, 376 (2) (l) IPC and 6 POSCO Act. The initial investigation revealed that the accused, Shajid, works at a factory located close to the girl's residence and was known to her.

"The alleged person was known to the girl. While the girl was playing on the street, the man lured her and committed the rape in the factory," the police said. Further investigation of the case is in progress. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

