India, Senegal 'natural' development partners: M Venkaiah Naidu
He said that as India emerges as the main driver of the global growth and governance, African nations will continue to play a prominent role as its trusted partners in prosperity, he said.Naidu was addressing a gathering at the Universite Cheikh Anta Diop in Dakar, Senegal on the topic Tiranga and Teranga - 60 years of diplomatic relations between India and Senegal on Friday.
India as the largest democracy in the world, and Senegal as one of the most stable democracies in Africa, are natural development partners, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has said.
The principles of global "South-South cooperation" has guided India's warm and friendly relations with all African countries, he said, according to a statement issued by his office. He said that as India emerges as the main driver of the global growth and governance, African nations will continue to play a prominent role as its trusted partners in prosperity, he said.
Naidu was addressing a gathering at the Universite Cheikh Anta Diop in Dakar, Senegal on the topic 'Tiranga and Teranga - 60 years of diplomatic relations between India and Senegal' on Friday. Naidu is on a four-day visit to the west African nation.
"Peace, respect, receptivity, democratic ethos encapsulated in the Senegalese term of 'Teranga' are the foundational values that have brought Senegal and India together and continue to provide the inspiration to work together and move together towards peace and prosperity for our people", the vice president said.
He said that the International Solar Alliance led by India with Senegal can help "light millions of homes in a sustainable manner and provide access to energy to people in the remotest corners.''
