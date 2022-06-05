Moscow says it sees big jump in profits from energy exports in 2022 -Tass
Reuters | Updated: 05-06-2022 00:06 IST | Created: 05-06-2022 00:06 IST
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Saturday said Western sanctions would have no effect on the country's oil exports and predicted a big jump in profits from energy shipments this year, Tass news agency reported.
"Considering the price level that has been established as a result of the West's policies, we have suffered no budgetary losses. On the contrary, this year we will significantly increase the profits from the export of our energy resources," Tass quoted Lavrov as telling a Bosnian television station.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BRIEF-Ukraine: updated volume of Russian gas nominations at Sudzha at 45.70 MCM for May 21
Britain wants to arm Moldova to protect it from Russian threat - The Telegraph
U.S., other APEC delegates walk out on Russian speaker
Russian military says it destroys Western arms consignment in Ukraine
Ukrainian director denounces Russian presence at Cannes