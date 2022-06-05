Left Menu

Moscow says it sees big jump in profits from energy exports in 2022 -Tass

Reuters | Updated: 05-06-2022 00:06 IST | Created: 05-06-2022 00:06 IST
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Saturday said Western sanctions would have no effect on the country's oil exports and predicted a big jump in profits from energy shipments this year, Tass news agency reported.

"Considering the price level that has been established as a result of the West's policies, we have suffered no budgetary losses. On the contrary, this year we will significantly increase the profits from the export of our energy resources," Tass quoted Lavrov as telling a Bosnian television station.

