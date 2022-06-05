Ukraine counterattacks contested city of Sievierodonetsk, Britain says
Ukrainian forces have counterattacked in the contested city of Sievierodonetsk in eastern Ukraine, Britain's defense ministry said on Sunday. This move will likely blunt the operational momentum Russian forces previously gained through concentrating combat units and firepower, the ministry said in a tweet.
"The use of proxy infantry forces for urban clearance operations is a Russian tactic previously observed in Syria, where Russia employed V Corps of the Syrian Army to assault urban areas," it said, adding that the approach likely indicates a desire to limit casualties suffered by regular Russian forces.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Britain
- Russia
- Ukrainian
- Sievierodonetsk
- Syria
- defence ministry
- Ukraine
ALSO READ
BRIEF-Ukraine: updated volume of Russian gas nominations at Sudzha at 45.70 MCM for May 21
Russia claims to have taken full control of Mariupol
WRAPUP 1-Russia advances in Ukraine's Donbas as Mariupol steelworks siege ends
ATP to strip ranking points from Wimbledon 2022 over Russia and Belarus players ban
In biggest victory yet, Russia claims to capture Mariupol