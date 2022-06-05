Left Menu

Missing girl found dead with throat slit in Jaipur

An eight-year-old girl was allegedly killed after her throat was slit with a sharp-edged weapon in the Amer area of Rajasthan's Jaipur district on Saturday, informed the police.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 05-06-2022 11:33 IST | Created: 05-06-2022 11:33 IST
Missing girl found dead with throat slit in Jaipur
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An eight-year-old girl was allegedly killed after her throat was slit with a sharp-edged weapon in the Amer area of Rajasthan's Jaipur district on Saturday, informed the police. Police said the girl went missing on Saturday afternoon and later, her naked body was found at an abandoned place near her own residence.

"A 7-8 years old girl was killed by slitting her throat in the Amer area. The girl went missing on Saturday afternoon and later her nude body was found at an abandoned place near her residence," Suman Choudhary, Addl DCP Jaipur North told ANI. A case has been registered and the matter is being investigated.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA, SpaceX now targeting June 10 to launch next cargo mission to space station

NASA, SpaceX now targeting June 10 to launch next cargo mission to space sta...

 United States
2
This button-sized instrument will fly aboard NASA's DAVINCI mission to Venus

This button-sized instrument will fly aboard NASA's DAVINCI mission to Venus

 Global
3
Astronomers conduct exercise to defend Earth from potentially hazardous asteroids

Astronomers conduct exercise to defend Earth from potentially hazardous aste...

 United States
4
Another ship sent to take metal to Russia arrives in Mariupol -TASS

Another ship sent to take metal to Russia arrives in Mariupol -TASS

Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022