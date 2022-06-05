Missing girl found dead with throat slit in Jaipur

An eight-year-old girl was allegedly killed after her throat was slit with a sharp-edged weapon in the Amer area of Rajasthan's Jaipur district on Saturday, informed the police. Police said the girl went missing on Saturday afternoon and later, her naked body was found at an abandoned place near her own residence.

"A 7-8 years old girl was killed by slitting her throat in the Amer area. The girl went missing on Saturday afternoon and later her nude body was found at an abandoned place near her residence," Suman Choudhary, Addl DCP Jaipur North told ANI. A case has been registered and the matter is being investigated.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

