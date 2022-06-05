Two held for sexually assaulting minor in Hyderabad

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl in Hyderabad, said the police on Sunday. This comes days after a 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped when she was returning home after a party in the Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad on May 28.

In the latest incident, the minor girl went missing on May 31 and later her relatives approached the police. On the basis of their complaint, a case was registered under section 363 of the Indian Penal Code. Later, the police team found her while patrolling in the area. The accused have been identified as cab driver Shaik Kaleem Ali alias Kaleem and Mohammed Luqman Ahmed Yazdani alias Luqman.

"During the investigation, the police patrol team at about 5 am on June 1 located the girl. She was later referred to Bharosa Centre for recording her statement. In her statement, the minor said that she was going to Pahadi Shareef to her parents' house," Inspector of Police, Moghalpura Police Station, Hyderabad said. As per the police, the minor said that the accused, Shaik Kaleem Ali alias Kaleem, a cab driver, saw that she was alone and asked her if she wants to go somewhere.

"The minor girl replied she wants to go to Shaheen Nagar as she does not have money. Kaleem lured the minor girl to drop her at her house and took her in his car. On the way at about 10 pm, he picked the second accused Mohammed Luqman Ahmed Yazdani alias Luqman. They both took her to the house of accused Luqman situated at Kondurg village, where the accused persons Kaleem and Luqman forcibly committed sexual assault on a minor girl," the police said. The police further informed that Kaleem later dropped the minor in Sultanshahi in his cab at about 5 AM.

The police altered the sections of the IPC based on the minor's statement at Bharosa Centre. (ANI)

