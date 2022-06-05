Left Menu

Kanpur violence impact: Section 144 imposed in Bareilly

The Bareilly administration has imposed Section 144 in the aftermath of the Kanpur violence and as a precautionary measure ahead of a huge protest to be held on June 10 as announced by Muslim cleric Tauqir Raza.

ANI | Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 05-06-2022 18:09 IST | Created: 05-06-2022 18:09 IST
Kanpur violence impact: Section 144 imposed in Bareilly
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bareilly administration has imposed Section 144 in the aftermath of the Kanpur violence and as a precautionary measure ahead of a huge protest to be held on June 10 as announced by Muslim cleric Tauqir Raza. As per the administration, not more than five persons would be allowed to assemble in a public place. Protests would also be prohibited during this period.

Section 144 has been imposed till July 3 to avoid any untoward situation like the one that erupted in Kanpur on Friday. A violent clash broke out between two groups belonging to different communities allegedly over a market shutdown in Kanpur on Friday.

The security in the area was also beefed up between Yateem Khana and Parade crossroads in Kanpur Two persons and one policeman were injured in the aftermath of the clashes.

The violence started after some people tried to shut down shops that were opposed by the other group, said the police. Meanwhile, the state police on Saturday said the main accused in the Kanpur violence case, Hayat Jaffar Hashmi has been arrested along with three other masterminds.

Four men involved in the conspiracy were identified, tracked, and arrested. "We will investigate if they had any links with PFI. Action will be taken under Gangster Act, and NSA and their properties will be seized," added the Kanpur CP. The four people arrested have been identified as Hayat Jaffar Hashmi, Javed Ahmed Khan, Mohammad Rahil & Mohammad Suffian. "All of them are associated with Maulana Ali Jauhar Fans Association. We'll further ask the court to send them on a 14-days remand," said Meena.Uttar Pradesh police confirmed that 24 people have been arrested so far in connection with the violence that broke out yesterday in Kanpur.

"Some people tried to ignite communal tension in Kanpur yesterday. Police took the action and the situation was brought under control. 18 were arrested yesterday while another six were arrested today. Three FIRs were filed. Total 36 people identified so far," said Kanpur CP Vijay Singh Meena. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers conduct exercise to defend Earth from potentially hazardous asteroids

Astronomers conduct exercise to defend Earth from potentially hazardous aste...

 United States
2
NASA, SpaceX now targeting June 10 to launch next cargo mission to space station

NASA, SpaceX now targeting June 10 to launch next cargo mission to space sta...

 United States
3
This button-sized instrument will fly aboard NASA's DAVINCI mission to Venus

This button-sized instrument will fly aboard NASA's DAVINCI mission to Venus

 Global
4
Another ship sent to take metal to Russia arrives in Mariupol -TASS

Another ship sent to take metal to Russia arrives in Mariupol -TASS

Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022