TN BJP alleges Rs 77 cr loss in scheme for pregnant women, govt denies any wrongdoing

The Tamil Nadu BJP unit on Sunday alleged a loss of Rs 77 crore to the state exchequer in connection with provision of nutrition kits to pregnant women by involving a private firm.

State BJP president K Annamalai claimed the said firm provided a health mix and iron supplement, given as part of the Amma Maternity nutrition kit to the pregnant women, at higher costs compared to state-run agencies. The scheme was launched in the previous AIADMK regime and named after late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

However, the government issued a clarification regarding the health mix and iron supplement, insisting it suffered no loss on account of procuring the existing components, and even claimed that it saved on account of differential between the procurement and market rates.

Addressing reporters here, Annamalai said while a technical committee concerned had earlier decided to remove the health mix provided by the private firm and replace it with that of state-run Aavin, as part of cost-cutting measures, the decision was later ''reversed at the behest'' of certain individuals.

''This caused the government a loss of Rs 45 crore,'' as the cost of the health mix provided by the firm was higher than that of Aavin by about 60 per cent, he alleged.

Further, the iron supplement supplied by the private firm was costlier by about Rs 180 when compared to a state-run agency, and this resulted in a loss of Rs 32 crore and the government had incurred a total loss of Rs 77 crore from these two aspects, he claimed.

He wanted the government to award the contract for providing the health mix to the state-run milk cooperative Aavin.

Further, Annamalai alleged favouritism in granting approvals to a particular city-based construction firm.

He said his party would file complaints with the relevant state government authorities over the two issues. Responding to Annamalai's allegations, the state Health and Family Welfare Department said the nutrition kit scheme was launched in 2018 and each kit was worth Rs 2,000 with 8 items including the Mothers Health Mix and the iron syrup, which were included based on experts' recommendations.

The Aavin dairy whitener did not have the right mix of nutrients and therefore it had been decided by way of a communication dated April 8, 2022 to issue tender for the procurement of the health mix by the private firm since, no decision has been arrived at regarding Aavin powder, an official release said.

Further, the health mix by the private firm had WHO approved nutrition and cost Rs 460.50 per half kg, as against the market price of Rs 588.

''Therefore, the government saves Rs 127.50 per bottle,'' it added. The charge that the private firm's health mix was being purchased at a higher rate was ''wrong and baseless,'' it said.

Regarding the iron supplement, the government said a 200 ml bottle was procured at Rs 74.65 while its market price was Rs 112, saving the government Rs 37.35 per bottle, it added.

There should be no comparison between two different iron supplements as another one is meant for children, the government said.

