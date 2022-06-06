Assam: Restoration works of damaged roads on full swing in flood-hit Dima Hasao

The district administration, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the state Public Works Department (PWD) are engaged in restoration works to repair the damaged roads in Assam's Dima Hasao district after flood and landslide devastated it.

The flood in the hill district has caused massive destruction in which the road connectivity has been badly affected. Since the weather is improving, restoration works of damaged roads in the Dima Hasao district are in full swing-- excavators have been put on standby in certain areas to clear road blockage-- caused by landfills. The officials of NHAI, state PWD and district administration have visited the affected areas and inspected the ongoing restoration works. Unprecedented rainfall last month caused a large scale of destruction in the hill district by flood and landslide, where more than 500 families were rendered of their houses and three including a child had lost life due to the landslide.

Nazreen Ahmed, Deputy Commissioner of Dima Hasao district said that the district administration officials have visited the affected areas and inspected the damaged roads. "There are two major breaches on the National Highway 54. The NHAI told us that, they will restore the damaged roads within a short time. We hope that it will restore soon," Nazreen Ahmed said. The officials of the district administration have been frequently visiting the damaged sites and closely monitoring the restoration works. Earlier, the Inter-Ministerial Central team had visited the district last month and took stock of the situation. (ANI)

