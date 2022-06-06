Left Menu

North Korean building work advancing at nuclear site, IAEA says

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 06-06-2022 15:47 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 15:38 IST
Rafael Grossi Image Credit: Twitter (@rafaelmgrossi)
North Korean building work expanding key facilities at its main nuclear site at Yongbyon is advancing, International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi told a quarterly meeting of his agency's 35-nation Board of Governors on Monday.

"A roof has been installed on the annex to the reported Centrifuge Enrichment Facility, so the annex is now externally complete. Near the light water reactor (LWR), we have observed that the new building that had been under construction since April 2021 has been completed, and construction has started on two adjacent buildings," he said in a statement to the Board.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

