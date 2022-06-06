Uttarakhand board announces class 10th, 12th board results

Uttarakhand Board of School Education has announced the Class 10th and 12th results 2022 on Monday at 4 PM, said sources. This year, 77.47 pc students of class 10 have passed the exams, added the sources.

Class 10th student Mukul Silswal of Subhash Inter College, Tehri of Uttarakhand topped by securing 99 pc, securing 495 out of 500. While class 12th student Divya Rajput of SVM inter-college Haridwar, Uttarakhand topped with 97 pc, securing 485 marks out of 500.

In the presence of Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat, the examination results were released by the council. The result is available on the official website of the council. The overall result in the Intermediate examination was 82.63 per cent, in which the pass percentage of boys was 79.74 per cent and the pass percentage of girls was 85.38 per cent. So the same, the overall result in the high school examination was 77.47 per cent, in which the pass percentage of boys was 71.12 per cent and the pass percentage of girls was 84.06 per cent. (ANI)

