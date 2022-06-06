C'garh: Will take bullet if you are fired upon, Singh Deo tells protesting villagers of Hasdeo Arand

Chhattisgarh Health Minister T S Singh Deo on Monday visited Hasdeo Arand area in Surguja district in support of locals who are opposing coal mine projects. The minister also said he will go to Delhi and apprise Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of the ''pain and demands'' of the protestors.

Singh Deo's remarks came two days after Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said those protesting against coal mining in Hasdeo Arand should first switch off electricity in their homes.

Singh Deo, known as Baghel's rival in the state Congress, visited Ghatbarra, Hariharpur, Salhi and Basan villages in his constituency Surguja.

He assured locals that he was with them in their fight, a statement by the minister's office said.

These villages will be affected by Parsa mine and Parsa East Kente Basan (PEKB) phase II mine coal projects for which the state government recently granted final approval. The two mines were allotted to the Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RRVUNL) of the Congress-ruled Rajasthan.

Speaking in Hariharpur, Singh Deo said, “If coal is required, the ground area should be taken instead of the forest land. When we have 80 years of coal reserves and have decided that we will completely give up dependence on coal to generate electricity by 2030, why should we destroy the densely-forested and biodiversity-rich Hasdeo. I think this (mining) needs to be reconsidered. If we destroy the Hasdeo forest for electricity, it will have a great impact on our environment.

''Whether a bullet is fired or a stick is raised (against the protesters), I will be the first to take a bullet and stick,'' the Congress leader further said.

As villagers are claiming that the Gram Sabha (a village gathering which is supposed to approve any project in the area) was fake, there should be an investigation into it, Singh Deo said.

When the Zila Panchayat, Janpad Panchayat and village panchayat want a fresh gram sabha, the demand should be ceded, he further said.

