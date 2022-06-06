Maharashtra CM approves new conservation reserves, sanctuaries in state

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday approved 12 new conservation reserves and three new sanctuaries in the state. The State Wildlife Board meeting on Monday was chaired by Uddhav Thackeray. It has approved 12 new conservation reserves that totally cover an area of 692.74 Sq Km. The Chief Minister also approved three new sanctuaries in the state.

Two new Wildlife sanctuaries cover an overall 298.61 Sq km. A Lonar Wildlife Sanctuary extended in its area and ten critical wildlife habitat areas were declared for the first time in India. (ANI)