Odisha fourth largest rice supplier to central pool

Odisha is now the fourth largest rice supplier to the central pool with the 22 lakh million ton delivery to the Government of India, along with fulfilling the state's requirement for different schemes, which comes around 30 lakh million ton, said a senior official on Monday. "We started our journey as a food importer and now we are a food surplus state. The state has been participating in decentralized paddy procurement operation of Government of India since 2003-04," said Principal Secretary Food Security and Consumer Welfare, Vir Vikram Yadav during an interactive session with a high-level study mission from Nepal.

He added, "Odisha is now procuring around 76 lakh million tons of paddy from farmers of the State which is converted to around 52 lakh million tons of custom milled rice inside the state." Yadav said the state has ensured food security for more than 95.74 lakh constitutes nearly 80 per cent of the total population of the state as per the 2011 census and the entire TDPS operation is equipped with end to end computerization.

Presently, around 12,124 FPSs are distributing nearly 1.87 lakh MT of food grains to 33.3 million beneficiaries per month through 90 per cent Aadhaar and Mobile OTP based authentication. A feedback management system has also been adopted under the Mo Sarkar framework. Yadav also praised the systems adopted for inline grievance redressal, rice Rs 1 per kg, supply of fortified rice etc.

Speaking to the Team Chief Secretary Suresh Mahapatra said, "No poor will stay in hunger is the motto of our Government and Governance." Mahapatra said, "The state is implementing national food security scheme, state food security programme, social security measures for old, differently able and destitute."

Recently, the public distribution system (PDS) has been transformed to a higher level with the adoption of technology, ground truthing of databases, data sanitization and dynamic data monitoring on a real-time basis, he said. A 10 member high-level study team from Nepal including different ministries associated with food security, planning board and experts are on a visit to Odisha to know about the innovative approaches and methods adopted by State in ensuring food security for all poor and vulnerable. (ANI)

