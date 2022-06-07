Israel expects IAEA to give Iran a clear warning over its nuclear program

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Tuesday he expects the U.N. nuclear watchdog's Board of Governors to issue a clear warning to Iran over its nuclear program.

"We expect the Board of Governors will issue a clear warning sign before the regime in Tehran and make clear that if they continue their defiant nuclear policy, they will pay a heavy price," Bennett said in televised remarks at a parliamentary committee.

Bennett met last week with the International Atomic Energy Agency chief ahead of the board's meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)