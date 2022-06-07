Left Menu

Tunisia to start food and energy subsidy cuts next year

Tunisia will start next year gradual cuts in energy and food subsidies coupled with financial transfers to vulnerable families, the government said on Tuesday, announcing a key reform demanded by international lenders. Tunisia is in talks with the International Monetary Fund to agree on a $4 billion loan in return for an unpopular reform package to shore up its struggling public finances.

Reuters | Updated: 07-06-2022 19:19 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 19:19 IST
Tunisia to start food and energy subsidy cuts next year

Tunisia will start next year gradual cuts in energy and food subsidies coupled with financial transfers to vulnerable families, the government said on Tuesday, announcing a key reform demanded by international lenders.

Tunisia is in talks with the International Monetary Fund to agree on a $4 billion loan in return for an unpopular reform package to shore up its struggling public finances. Energy Minister Naila Nouira told a news conference that, starting next year prices of gas for households will go up. Domestic fuel prices are set to keep rising until they reach market levels in three years, she said.

Budget spending on subsidies rose to more than 5 billion Tunisian dinars ($1.64 billion) from 3 billion dinars last year , Trade Minister Fadhila rahbi said. The government also aims to reduce the public wages bill by freezing the increases in public sector, a step rejected by powerful UGTT Union, which announced a national strike in state firms on June 16 to protest against the government’s economic policy. ($1 = 3.0432 Tunisian dinars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning of 7 girls in TN

‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning ...

 India
2
Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA begins probe

Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA...

 India
3
Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injured

Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injur...

 India
4
Europe's Gaia mission to reveal new details about nearly two billion objects in our galaxy

Europe's Gaia mission to reveal new details about nearly two billion objects...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022