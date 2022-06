BJP promises separate state, welfare schemes ahead of polls to befool people: Mamata

In an apparent dig at the BJP-led central government, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said the common people are fooled by promises like the creation of separate states and various welfare schemes ahead of elections, but those never materialize later.

Banerjee, without taking the name of the saffron party, also said people have been suffering due to the "daily price rise" of essential commodities.

''Today, have you seen how much gas prices have been hiked? Where is the 'Ujjawala' scheme? It has vanished in thin air. Again when the elections will be around, they will promise you to create a separate state, another 'Ujjawala' scheme or purchase of tea gardens.

"They talk big before the elections. And look what is happening now, the present state of the country and how price rise is affecting the common people,'' Banerjee said at a mass marriage program here.

The chief minister also criticized the Union government for not releasing funds for welfare schemes and "stopping" the supply of wheat to states.

