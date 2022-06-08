Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 08-06-2022 16:03 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 16:03 IST
Ismail Momoniat appointed as National Treasury Director-General
Recently Momoniat led the process for the adoption of the Carbon Tax Act to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to counter climate change.
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has announced the appointment of Ismail Momoniat as the Acting Director-General of the National Treasury from 8 June 2022.

He takes over the reins following the departure of Dondo Mogajane on June 7.

The Ministry said Momoniat brings a wealth of experience to the position, having served National Treasury with dedication for 27 years, of which 22 years have been instrumental in the leadership of the organisation as a Deputy Director-General.

In a statement, the Minister said he was confident that Momoniat would keep a steady hand on the till of the organisation, steering the department to meet its strategic agenda while ensuring continuity and stability.

"Mr Momoniat's focus at the National Treasury has been on formulating and designing the policy and legislative framework for the fiscal and financial governance and accountability system for the public sector, the intergovernmental fiscal framework, and the tax and financial regulatory system.

"This included driving the foundational financial and fiscal legislation to give effect to our 1996 Constitution, to reverse the legacy of the racist Apartheid state. This included the development and enactment of the Public Finance Management Act which promoted good financial governance in the public sector and outlined the powers and functions of the National Treasury," said the Minister.

Recently Momoniat led the process for the adoption of the Carbon Tax Act to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to counter climate change.

"I, as the Minister, the National Treasury team, and the broader financial family, welcome Mr Momoniat in this new acting role and assure him of our support and cooperation," he said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

