Use of 10 pc ethanol-blended petrol saved over Rs 41,000 crore forex: Choubey

Use of 10 percent ethanol-blended petrol has led to a saving of over Rs 41,000 crore in the foreign exchange for the country, minister of state for environment, forest and climate change Ashwini Kumar Choubey said on Wednesday.

Speaking at an online event of auto industry body SIAM on sustainable mobility, the minister said the government is working in multiple ways to encourage sustainable mobility.

''India recently achieved 10 percent ethanol blending target 5 months in advance, saving over Rs 41,000 crore worth of fuel imports for the nation,'' Choubey noted.

The initiative has led to sizable benefits for farmers, he added.

''Our next target is to achieve 20 percent ethanol blending and it is projected to be completed by 2025-26,'' Choubey noted.

This is a great step towards reducing the country's fuel imports and carbon emissions, he added.

India has achieved the target of supplying 10 percent ethanol-blended petrol five months ahead of schedule in June and is aiming to double the blend by 2025-26 to cut oil import dependence and address environmental issues.

The original target for doping 10 percent ethanol, extracted from sugarcane and other agri commodities, in petrol was November 2023 but this has been achieved in June.

While earlier fuel-grade ethanol was produced only from sugarcane, since 2018 alternate routes such as sugarcane juice, sugar and sugar syrup, heavy molasses, damaged foodgrains unfit for human consumption, surplus rice and maize, were opened up.

As the availability of ethanol increases, the equivalent amount of crude (used for petrol production) import is reduced.

Choubey said the PM Gati Shakti - National Master Plan is also playing an important role in environmental conservation.

He also noted that the adoption of electric vehicles is going up and would be very beneficial for the country in the long run.

Earlier speaking at the event, SIAM Sustainable Mobility Group Chairman and MD Cummins India Ashwath Ram said the Indian automotive industry is ramping up to meet the revised target of 2025 to have E20 compatible vehicles.

''Flex-fuel vehicles are being developed in parallel and are in line with the estimated plan... it is a decade of decarbonization and decarbonizing fuel blends demand a commitment from both the government and as well as from the industry,'' he stated.

Ministry of petroleum and natural gas joint secretary (refinery) Sunil Kumar said he is confident that 20 percent ethanol blending in gasoline would be achieved by 2025-26.

''We aim to achieve these plans uniformly across the country in the targeted years. With the efforts made by the government the existing installed ethanol distilleries have reached around 700 crore liters and are likely to reach more than 1,200 crore liters for 20 percent blending by 2025-26,'' he noted.

Maruti Suzuki India CTO CV Raman said the target of 20 percent ethanol blending by 2025 would lead to a reduction in oil imports while incentivizing farmers and reducing emissions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)