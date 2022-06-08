Delhi: Tenant kidnaps infant, arrested within 24 hours

Delhi Police arrested a Bihar woman for kidnapping a 10-month-old infant, informed the officials on Wednesday. The kidnapping was reported in the Sadar Bazar police station.

"The complainant Mohd. Siddique r/o Sadar Bazar, Delhi, age-33 years, (work in a factory of curtains in Inderlok, Delhi) approached PS Sadar Bazar and reported in his complaint that on June 6 in the evening hours, one woman namely Ms Fatima, 22 yrs (name changed) residing on the top floor of his rented house took away his minor boy (10 months old)," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North, Sagar Singh Kalsi. Immediately, a case under section 363/370 IPC was registered at PS Sadar Bazar and the investigations began.

Reportedly the woman did not return with the child and her mobile phone was later found to be switched off. After the technical analysis and investigations, the identity of the accused was established and was found to be a resident of a village in Siswa Sitamarhi, Bihar.

The police later conducted searches at possible hideouts in the village and arrested the lady. The staff of PS Sadar Bazar, North District unfolded the sensitive case by arresting the woman kidnapper and rescued the infant (10 months old) safely within 24 hours.

The infant was later handed over to the parents and was brought to Delhi on transit remand. On sustained interrogation, the accused lady disclosed that she was married but her husband stayed in Mumbai (Maharashtra) and therefore the woman planned to kidnap the baby to overcome her financial constraints.

Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

