Ukraine's Zelenskiy meets philanthropist Howard Buffett, discusses rebuilding

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he had met U.S. philanthropist Howard Buffett, son of billionaire investor Warren Buffett, on Wednesday in Kyiv and discussed ways to help rebuild the country.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 08-06-2022 23:50 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 23:47 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he had met U.S. philanthropist Howard Buffett, son of billionaire investor Warren Buffett, on Wednesday in Kyiv and discussed ways to help rebuild the country. "We discussed assistance that would be valuable for our state. I offered him the chance to join projects restoring irrigation systems in the Odesa region, supporting our people, (and) mine clearance," Zelenskiy said in a tweet.

Buffett is a director of Berkshire Hathaway Inc, the conglomerate founded by his father, and CEO of the Howard G. Buffett Foundation, which describes itself as one of the largest private charitable foundations in the United States. The foundation, which had assets of $529 million at the end of 2020, said on its website that its priorities are global food security, conflict mitigation and public safety.

