Ukraine's president says millions could starve because Russia is blockading ports

Millions of people could starve because of Russia's blockade of Ukraine's Black Sea ports, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday.

Warning that the world was on the brink of a "terrible food crisis", he said in a televised statement that Ukraine was unable to export wheat, corn, oil and other products and added: "Millions of people may starve if the Russian blockade of the Black Sea continues."

