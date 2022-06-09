Left Menu

Ukraine's president says millions could starve because Russia is blockading ports

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 09-06-2022 12:26 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 12:23 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Image Credit: ANI
  • Ukraine

Millions of people could starve because of Russia's blockade of Ukraine's Black Sea ports, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday.

Warning that the world was on the brink of a "terrible food crisis", he said in a televised statement that Ukraine was unable to export wheat, corn, oil and other products and added: "Millions of people may starve if the Russian blockade of the Black Sea continues."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

