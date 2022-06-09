Ukraine's president says millions could starve because Russia is blockading ports
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 09-06-2022 12:26 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 12:23 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Millions of people could starve because of Russia's blockade of Ukraine's Black Sea ports, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday.
Warning that the world was on the brink of a "terrible food crisis", he said in a televised statement that Ukraine was unable to export wheat, corn, oil and other products and added: "Millions of people may starve if the Russian blockade of the Black Sea continues."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tennis-Saville says can't go back to Russia after opposing Ukraine invasion
WRAPUP 2-Russia seeks to put stranglehold on twin Ukrainian cities
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
INSIGHT-Russian oil's Achilles' heel: insurance
WRAPUP 2-Russia aims for stranglehold around twin Ukrainian cities