Iran plans to disconnect 20 IAEA cameras, envoys quote Grossi as saying

Iran has told the International Atomic Energy Agency it plans to disconnect 20 IAEA surveillance cameras and other monitoring equipment, the agency's chief Rafael Grossi told its board on Thursday, according to diplomats at the meeting.

Iran's move appeared to be further retaliation for a resolution from the 35-nation IAEA Board of Governors criticising Tehran for failing to explain uranium particles at undeclared sites, which was passed on Wednesday evening. Grossi is due to hold a news conference on Iran at 1115 GMT.

Tehran had already said on Wednesday it had begun further expanding its underground uranium enrichment and would switch off two of the U.N. nuclear watchdog's cameras. Its latest decisions could further damage prospects for rescuing a 2015 nuclear deal. Indirect talks on that between Iran and the United States are already stalled.

Only Russia and China opposed the resolution submitted by the United States, Germany, France and Britain saying the Board of Governors "expresses profound concern" that uranium traces found at three undeclared sites remain unexplained due to insufficient cooperation by Iran. After the resolution, the four Western powers, all parties to the 2015 accord, called on Tehran to engage with the watchdog "without delay" to avoid further action.

Iran insists its nuclear programme is peaceful while the West says Tehran is moving closer to being able to build a bomb.

