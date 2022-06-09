Left Menu

Uttarakhand: Five die after vehicle falls into gorge at Ghansali-Ghuttu road in Tehri

As many as five people have died on Thursday after their vehicle fell into a gorge at Ghansali-Ghuttu road in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal.

ANI | Tehri Garhwal (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 09-06-2022 18:56 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 18:56 IST

Visual from the accident site in Uttarakhand (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As many as five people have died on Thursday after their vehicle fell into a gorge at Ghansali-Ghuttu road in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal. "The vehicle had eight people, of which three injured have been referred to a hospital after first aid," said the District Disaster Officer.

"The cause of accident will be clear only in investigation," he added. Meanwhile, further details into the matter are awaited.

Earlier on Sunday, as many as 26 people were killed and four were injured after a bus carrying pilgrims from Panna district in Madhya Pradesh fell into a deep gorge en route to the Yamunotri temple in Uttarkashi. According to the officials, the bus carried 28 passengers including the driver and helper.

After the incident, Uttarakhand governor Gurmit Singh on Monday assured of adopting a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to avoid such kinds of road accidents in the state. "Lesson will be taken from the accident. We will check minutely about the reason behind the incident and a robust SOP will be prepared. This will define our responsibility so that similar incidents do not occur in future as the safety of pilgrims is the most important part for us. It is a very sad incident," Singh told ANI after hvaing a short meeting with Union Minister Amit Shah at his office. (ANI)

