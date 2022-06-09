Left Menu

Record over 18 lakh pilgrims visit Char Dham

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 09-06-2022 22:20 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 22:18 IST
Record over 18 lakh pilgrims visit Char Dham
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Char Dham yatra in Garhwal Himalayas has received a record number of more than 18 lakh pilgrims within just over a month of its commencement this year, an official said.

By 4 pm on Thursday Badrinath had received 6,18,312 pilgrims and Kedarnath 5,98,590.

While Gangotri has received 3,33,9090 pilgrims and Yamunotri 2,50,398, Badrinath-Kedarnath temple committee media incharge Harish Gaud said. The total number of pilgrims to visit the Himalayan temples so far is 18,01,209.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

 India
2
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satellite today

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satel...

 Global
3
ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

 France
4
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; NASA to launch rockets from Australia's north for scientific studies and more

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022