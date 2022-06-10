Hungary price caps could stay in place if war is entrenched, Orban says
Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 10-06-2022 11:43 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 11:33 IST
Hungary's price caps on fuel, some basic foods, and energy could stay in place for a longer period if the war in Ukraine is entrenched, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.
Orban told public radio that he would like to see the measures extended, adding however that more talks were needed before a final decision is made.
