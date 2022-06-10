Left Menu

Need to put in place standards as required by technical textiles industry: Singh
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Technical textiles is a fast-growing sector in the country and to further promote this, there is a need to put in place standards required by the industry, Textiles Secretary UP Singh said here on Friday.

He also said that going forward, the government would have to consider issuing quality control orders for the sector in consultation with the domestic industry.

''I do not think we have issued any kind of quality control orders as far as technical textiles are concerned. But going forward, we will need to do that also,'' he said at a conclave on standards for technical textiles.

Standards or quality norms help the industry tap global markets and get good prices for their products. Speaking at the event, Rajeev Sharma, Deputy Director General (Standardisation), Bureau of Indian Standards, said technical textiles account for about 19 percent of India's total textiles and apparel industry.

India's share in the global trade of technical textiles (USD 250 billion) stood at about 6 percent. The level of penetration of the sector in India is about 5-10 percent against 60-760 percent in the developed world.

''But, consumption of these products is increasing in India due to its versatility and durability,'' Sharma said.

These are used in various industries, including agriculture, highway construction, sports, health, and making safety protection clothing.

Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhry, Director General, Border Roads Organisation, said that they are using technical textiles in the construction of roads.

