Potential Norway oil and gas strike may hit output, employers say

Norway's petroleum output could be reduced if workers go on strike on Sunday, the Norwegian Oil and Gas Association (NOG) said on Friday.

Some 845 workers out of roughly 7,500 employees on offshore platforms plan to strike from June 12 if annual pay negotiations with employers fail, trade unions Safe, Industri Energi, and Lederne have said.

Also Read: Norway LNG plant resumes output after 20-month outage

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)