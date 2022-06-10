Left Menu

Water crisis: Maharashtra villagers 'risking lives for a bucket of water'

A group of villagers in Maharashtra's Khadial village hurling their plastic and metal cans, buckets and bottles strung with ropes down a deep well to fetch water is now a common sight. In the peak of summer, the parched residents of the village in Melghat district are facing a severe water crisis.

ANI | Melghat (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-06-2022 15:40 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 15:40 IST
Water crisis: Maharashtra villagers 'risking lives for a bucket of water'
Villagers extracting water out of a well in Maharashtra's Khadial village.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A group of villagers in Maharashtra's Khadial village hurling their plastic and metal cans, buckets and bottles strung with ropes down a deep well to fetch water is now a common sight. In the peak of summer, the parched residents of the village in Melghat district are facing a severe water crisis. According to the villagers, they are 'risking their lives for a bucket of water'.

Speaking to ANI, a villager said, "There are only two wells in the village which have almost dried up. A village of 1,500 population is dependent on 2-3 tankers for water every day." With the onset of summer, the water crisis has been reported from different parts of the country, including Maharashtra.

"Water is supplied to the village through two tankers that pour water into dry wells. People risk their lives to draw water from wells. Diseases are increasing after drinking dirty water," said another villager. According to the people, the road condition is also bad. "If a person gets sick, there is no road to take them to the hospital," added a villager.

Last week, we got water scarcity reports from a village in Nashik. In the Chichlekhaire village in Igatpuri, Nashik, women travel arduous three km-long treks to fetch water. People in the village are forced to fetch muddy water by going down into a deep well, where the water level has plummeted below the base of the well. Also, Rohile village in Nashik is facing water shortage and the women have put their lives at stake to fetch drinking water, as they step into the well to fetch water. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New update lands on OnePlus 10R 5G in India: What's new?

New update lands on OnePlus 10R 5G in India: What's new?

 India
2
As top U.S. retailers drown in goods, rotation to services picks up inflation slack

As top U.S. retailers drown in goods, rotation to services picks up inflatio...

 Global
3
Study Reveals Privacy Threats of Real-Time Bidding

Study Reveals Privacy Threats of Real-Time Bidding

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Brazil health officials await test results to confirm first monkeypox case; More than 1,000 monkeypox cases were reported to the WHO - briefing and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil health officials await test results to confirm f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022