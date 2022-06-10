Assam: Show cause notices sent to 102 state-run schools for poor performance in Class 10 results

The Assam Secondary Education Department has served a show cause notice to 102 state-run schools for poor results of their students in the recently declared High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) or Class 10 examination. The overall pass percentage of this year's HSLC examination was 56.49 per cent, which is much lower than the 2021 pass percentage of 93.10 per cent when the HSLC examination was not held due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the results were declared through an evaluation formula based on the internal assessment of the students.

According to the Assam Secondary Education Department, 25 state-run schools in the state have shown 0 per cent results in this year's HSLC/AMH examination while 70 schools' pass percentage results were below 10 per cent and 7 schools' pass percentage results were 10 per cent. Mamata Hojai, Director of Secondary Education said that a total of 102 state-run schools' pass percentage results were 10 per cent and below 10 per cent.

"Out of 102 schools, 25 schools have shown 0 per cent results. We have served show-cause notices to the principal/headmaster of 102 schools. We have asked them to send a written reply within seven days from the date of receipt of the letter," Mamata Hojai said. In a letter sent to the Principal/Headmaster of Dr B K B High School, Nagaon on June 9, the Director cum Disciplinary Authority of Secondary Education said that - "While you are holding the charge of Principal/Headmaster, it is found that the pass percentage of recently declared HSLC/AHM examination, 2022, of your school/institution is 0%. It is seen that the academic performance of your school is pathetically dismal. The poor result of your school reflects upon your performance. You have miserably failed to deliver your duties."

"You are hereby asked to show cause as to why the disciplinary authority should not consider your dismissal from service. Your written reply in defence should reach the undersigned within 7 days positively from the date of receipt of this letter," said the government letter. According to the Secondary Education Department, Cachar district led the table with 14 poor-performing schools followed by Karbi Anglong district with 13, Goalpara district with 9, Jorhat with eight, Kamrup (Metro) and Dhubri with six each, West Karbi Anglong with five, Karimganj with four.

Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Golaghat, and Nagaon have three each, Charaideo, Dibrugarh, Kamrup, Lakhimpur, South Salmara, Tinsukia and Udalguri with two each. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)