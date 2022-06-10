Left Menu

India exported alcoholic products worth USD 322.12 mn during 2020-21

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2022 17:58 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 17:27 IST
India exported alcoholic products worth USD 322.12 mn during 2020-21
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India has exported 2.47 lakh metric tonnes of alcoholic products, worth USD 322.12 million (approximately Rs 2,507 crore), from 2020-to 21, the commerce ministry said on Friday.

The major export destinations of Indian alcoholic products include the United Arab Emirates, Ghana, Singapore, Congo, and Cameroon.

It said that the demand for India's products like beer made from malt, wine, white wine, brandy, whisky, rum, and gin has increased manifold in the global market.

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) has conducted several workshops and wine tasting events at various international trade fairs for creating awareness about the potential of local wines.

The Indian wine industry has grown at a compound annual growth rate of 14 percent from 2010 to 2017, making it the fastest growing industry under alcoholic beverage in the country, it added.

In a bid to give a boost to the export of wines, APEDA facilitated the participation of ten exporters in the London Wine Fair, 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New update lands on OnePlus 10R 5G in India: What's new?

New update lands on OnePlus 10R 5G in India: What's new?

 India
2
As top U.S. retailers drown in goods, rotation to services picks up inflation slack

As top U.S. retailers drown in goods, rotation to services picks up inflatio...

 Global
3
Study Reveals Privacy Threats of Real-Time Bidding

Study Reveals Privacy Threats of Real-Time Bidding

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Brazil health officials await test results to confirm first monkeypox case; More than 1,000 monkeypox cases were reported to the WHO - briefing and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil health officials await test results to confirm f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022