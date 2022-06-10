LATAM POLITICS TODAY-New poll shows tight runoff between Colombia's presidential candidates

The latest in Latin American politics today: New poll shows tight runoff between Colombia's presidential candidates

BOGOTA - Independent candidate Rodolfo Hernandez and leftist Gustavo Petro maintained a tight electoral tie for the runoff election for Colombia's presidency on June 19, according to an Invamer poll released on Friday. In the results, Hernandez, a construction magnate, reached 48.2% of the vote preference, while Petro, a former mayor and current senator, scored 47.2%.

Brazil raises about $6 bln in Eletrobras shares in world's No.2 offering of the year RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO - Brazil's government on Thursday night moved forward with its bid to privatize Eletrobras , Latin America's largest utility, as the share offering through which its stake in the company is set to be diluted was priced.

Reuters had reported the pricing of the world's second-largest share offering this year late on Thursday, citing two sources with knowledge of the matter. At Summit of the Americas, U.S. rolls out measures to help migrants

LOS ANGELES - The United States rolled out a raft of actions to support migrants on Friday as U.S. President Joe Biden and fellow leaders prepare to issue a joint declaration on migration on the final day of an Americas summit beset by diplomatic squabbling. The Biden administration pledged hundreds of millions of dollars of aid to Venezuelan migrants across the Western Hemisphere, as well as programs to support temporary family-based visas for Cubans and Haitians and ease the hiring of Central American workers on Friday.

Biden promised Bolsonaro U.S. would reconsider tariffs on Brazil steel -Brazil govt sources LOS ANGELES - U.S. President Joe Biden has promised his Brazilian counterpart Jair Bolsonaro that the United States will reconsider tariffs levied on Brazilian steel as they held a bilateral meeting on Thursday, two Brazil government sources said.

Although no decisions were made, Bolsonaro left the bilateral meeting with a promise from the U.S. president that the issue will be analyzed in meetings between the two countries in the coming months. Venezuelan President Maduro arrives in Tehran

CARACAS - Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro arrived in Tehran on Friday, Iran's agency IRNA reported on Twitter, as part of an official trip that earlier this week included Turkey and Algeria. Iran and Venezuela have expanded cooperation since 2020, particularly for energy projects and oil swaps, which have helped the OPEC-member countries to ease the effect of U.S. sanctions. (Compiled by Steven Grattan; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

