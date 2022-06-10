Left Menu

Kolkata: Depressed policeman shoots self

A policeman in West Bengal killed himself after firing at a woman biker outside Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata on Friday.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 10-06-2022 23:10 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 23:09 IST
Kolkata: Depressed policeman shoots self
Visual from the spot in West Bengal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A policeman in West Bengal killed himself after firing at a woman biker outside Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata on Friday. The officials assumed that the deceased constable was suffering from depression.

As per the information, senior police officials were already present at the spot where the incident occurred. "Primarily what info we have is that it has no connection with Park Circus agitation (against Nupur Sharma). Probably the Constable was suffering from some sort of depression, we are not sure. After proper confirmation, we can say something. The Constable has died," the police said.

Park Circus agitation pertains to the protest in West Bengal that took place as a response to the controversial statements by the suspended Bharatiya Janata Party leader Nupur Sharma and expelled party leader Naveen Jindal against minorities, for which a huge crowd gathered at Howrah and Park Circus in West Bengal. A violent massive protest erupted in parts of Uttar Pradesh and Ranchi after which the UP government have given the liberty to police officials to take stringent actions against the ones who hampered the city's peace, whereas the Ranchi administration has imposed a curfew in the district with the intent to restore peace and harmony.Meanwhile, other parts of the country, including Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Punjab, Hyderabad and Gujarat, also faced massive protests against the leader's controversial remarks.

All this came as the row over the comments on the Prophet Muhammad by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma blew up and led to global outrage. Over the last few days, several countries such as Malaysia, Kuwait and Pakistan condemned recent remarks made by a few BJP leaders. While Nupur Sharma made comments during a TV debate, another leader Naveen Jindal posted a controversial remark on Twitter.

The BJP suspended the spokesperson and expelled media in-charge, Naveen Jindal, over the remarks. The party issued a statement emphasising its intolerance for disrespect of any religious personality. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

 Norway
2
ANALYSIS-Russia gas crisis highlights Europe's green energy storage problem

ANALYSIS-Russia gas crisis highlights Europe's green energy storage problem

 Global
3
IMF says is concerned by food, and fertilizer export restrictions; welcomes India's decision to relax the ban on wheat exports

IMF says is concerned by food, and fertilizer export restrictions; welcomes ...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports 45,540 more people with fever symptoms amid COVID outbreak -KCNA; Diabetes may increase long COVID risk; COVID while pregnant is linked to baby brain development issues and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports 45,540 more people with fever symptoms ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022